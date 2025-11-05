Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,046 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.R. Berkley by 148.4% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.W.R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.