Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,104 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 42,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.11.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.98 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

