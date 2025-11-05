Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 54.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 9,530.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $156,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after acquiring an additional 682,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,489,000 after acquiring an additional 653,248 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

