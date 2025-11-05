Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,037 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,462,000 after acquiring an additional 421,279 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $2,495,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Huber Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.91.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $146.60 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $145.22 and a 12-month high of $218.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

