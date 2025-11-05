World Investment Advisors Invests $228,000 in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 271.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.83.

Hubbell Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:HUBB opened at $459.53 on Wednesday. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $484.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

