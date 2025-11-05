World Investment Advisors Invests $298,000 in Worthington Steel, Inc. $WS

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Steel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,529,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after acquiring an additional 62,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Steel by 37.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,062 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,901,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 966.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 243,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 110.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 219,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 114,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Worthington Steel from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE WS opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.30 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 3.80%.Worthington Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

