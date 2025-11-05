World Investment Advisors Takes $289,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $2,638,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

