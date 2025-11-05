4,451 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 117,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,951,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,314,000 after buying an additional 68,155 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 334,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of BSY stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.51 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.