Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,202,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after buying an additional 160,704 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,798,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,947,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 2.3%

XAR opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.40 and a 200 day moving average of $211.70.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

