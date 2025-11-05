Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,071,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,993,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,121,000 after buying an additional 815,756 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 781,045 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 348.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after acquiring an additional 264,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 376,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 247,902 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0%

GBIL stock opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $100.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.03.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

