Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $93,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

