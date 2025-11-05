Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 222 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pool were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Pool by 53.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of POOL stock opened at $258.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. Pool Corporation has a one year low of $254.83 and a one year high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.