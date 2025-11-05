Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

