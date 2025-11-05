Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 715 Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $1,161,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,051,895.44. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,070 shares of company stock worth $1,703,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.43.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $126.77 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.56.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.The business had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

