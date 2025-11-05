Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $249.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.22. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

