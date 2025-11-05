Hantz Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Polaris Inc. $PII

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 21,325.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 7,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

Shares of PII stock opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Polaris had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.050–0.050 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.13%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

