ETD FY2027 EPS Forecast Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued on Thursday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETD. Zacks Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ethan Allen Interiors currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $32.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12,857.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 365.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 344.8% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 15,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $420,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,583,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,358,092.52. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,400 shares of company stock worth $900,866 in the last ninety days. 9.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.32%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

