Analysts Offer Predictions for IRTC Q1 Earnings

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, October 31st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iRhythm Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $205.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $181.10 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The business had revenue of $192.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $109,129.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,427.84. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $839,402.24. Following the sale, the director owned 20,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,647.98. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,923. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 169.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 903,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,535,000 after acquiring an additional 568,261 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,249,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 563.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after buying an additional 339,529 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2,023.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 313,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,204,000 after buying an additional 298,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,330,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

