Stifel Canada Predicts Aecon Group’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.00.

Aecon Group Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of ARE opened at C$29.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.02. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 542.86%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.