Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SPXC FY2026 Earnings

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a report issued on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $592.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPXC. UBS Group raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $213.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $233.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

