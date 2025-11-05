EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $140.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,922,633,000 after acquiring an additional 348,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $736,712,000 after buying an additional 249,984 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,433,000 after acquiring an additional 358,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,201,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $105.16 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

