EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $140.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.76.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 12th.
NYSE:EOG opened at $105.16 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.74.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
