Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Leidos in a report issued on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Canfield now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $11.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.16. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.92.

Leidos Stock Up 3.5%

LDOS stock opened at $199.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.52. Leidos has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $205.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,095.24. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

