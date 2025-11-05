FY2026 Earnings Estimate for BMY Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb in a report released on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $5.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.08. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.78%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

