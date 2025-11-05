Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $48,585.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 237,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,191.36. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $473,891.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,694.64. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,457. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Five9 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Voss Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after buying an additional 2,206,173 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,679,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after buying an additional 1,996,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,056,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 124,372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 830,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after buying an additional 829,563 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 763,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 547,794 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Five9 has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIVN

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.