Roth Capital Increases Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Price Target to $260.00

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $205.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SXI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.33.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $229.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.88. Standex International has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $247.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Standex International has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standex International will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $606,179.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,741.40. This represents a 26.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,973 shares in the company, valued at $24,433,655. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $10,401,179. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 72.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 46.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 173.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 29.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

