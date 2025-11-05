Analysts Set Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT at $3.10

Shares of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

LPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.80 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of LPRO opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 10.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 78.3% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 103,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

