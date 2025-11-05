Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.6250.

Several research firms recently commented on OSBC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 136,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 98.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 61,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

