What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for FLWS Q2 Earnings?

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 31st. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Research lowered 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.30. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24). 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.32 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 4,167,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $24,756,809.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,359,437 shares in the company, valued at $31,835,055.78. This trade represents a 43.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

