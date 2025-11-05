William Blair Issues Optimistic Estimate for VRSK Earnings

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VRSK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $220.00 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $196.99 and a one year high of $322.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $72,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,748.95. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hendrick acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.14 per share, with a total value of $108,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,536 shares in the company, valued at $548,131.04. The trade was a 24.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,450 shares of company stock valued at $574,463 and sold 8,520 shares valued at $2,255,396. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,894,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,262,731,000 after purchasing an additional 161,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,067,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,900,000 after buying an additional 33,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after buying an additional 596,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,192,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

