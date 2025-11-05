Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for EMR Q1 Earnings

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $137.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.29. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

