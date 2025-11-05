Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for EMR Q1 Earnings

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
NYSE EMR opened at $137.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.29. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
