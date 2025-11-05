CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.78.
In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,800 shares in the company, valued at C$401,940. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. Also, Director Margaret Beck sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$199,477.08. Insiders have sold 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $456,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.
