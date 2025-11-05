Brokerages Set Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Price Target at $7.25

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ondas in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Ondas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 154.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.43. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ondas had a negative net margin of 300.11% and a negative return on equity of 130.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

