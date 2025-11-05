Q1 EPS Estimates for Markel Group Raised by Zacks Research

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Markel Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $24.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $23.99. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $96.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $27.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $28.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $105.87 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $22.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.3%

Markel Group stock opened at $1,981.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group has a twelve month low of $1,540.00 and a twelve month high of $2,075.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,926.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,932.23.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 183.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

