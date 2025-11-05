What is Desjardins’ Estimate for TSE:CCA Q1 Earnings?

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lowered Cogeco Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$87.25.

Shares of CCA opened at C$64.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$59.10 and a 1 year high of C$75.09.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

