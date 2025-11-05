Ventum Cap Mkts Issues Pessimistic Estimate for EXK Earnings

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a report released on Thursday, October 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst P. Ker now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXK. Zacks Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

