Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTU. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BTU

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.21. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The coal producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.39). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently -103.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,092,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,208,031 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $123,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,531 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,858 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 879,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,406,307 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 760,155 shares during the period. Finally, Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,196,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.