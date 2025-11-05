What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for AAP Q4 Earnings?

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.52 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 1.7%

AAP opened at $48.21 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,694,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,413,000 after acquiring an additional 306,702 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.4% during the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 157.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently -15.90%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

