William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $330.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $34.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $764.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $62,023.26. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,785.32. The trade was a 14.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Rogers sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $145,541.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,611.84. This trade represents a 36.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,458 shares of company stock worth $545,656. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

