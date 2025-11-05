First Solar FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Roth Capital

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $14.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.46. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for First Solar’s FY2028 earnings at $30.14 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $31.54 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.90 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $213.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $262.70 on Monday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $275.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.85 and its 200 day moving average is $185.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at $16,317,279.66. This represents a 21.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

