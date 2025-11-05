Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

PRDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.4%

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $211.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $1,629,586.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,302.40. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,234 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $997,722.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 96,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,207. This trade represents a 23.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,656 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,148. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 81.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 49.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.7% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.