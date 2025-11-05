Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $125.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.10.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $136.80 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day moving average is $98.41.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $49,957,923.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at $413,011,425.58. This trade represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,312,392 shares of company stock worth $393,476,209. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,870,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,948,000 after buying an additional 1,341,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,840,000 after buying an additional 507,926 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after buying an additional 11,244,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.