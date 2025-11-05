Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives $51.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $20.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. Rocket Lab has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $70,026,547.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,875,000. This represents a 36.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,143.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 489,629 shares in the company, valued at $23,355,303.30. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,406,361 shares of company stock worth $267,483,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the third quarter valued at $52,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the third quarter valued at $10,408,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 122.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,690 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 904.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,580 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 39,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

