Wall Street Zen Downgrades TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to Hold

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $150.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $167.76.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.31). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,382.15. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 336 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $52,345.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,940.70. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,174 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 27.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $400,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

