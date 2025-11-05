Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. Medtronic has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

