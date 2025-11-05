Stifel Canada Has Positive Estimate for TSE:GIL Q4 Earnings

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cfra Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.25.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

TSE:GIL opened at C$80.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.41. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$52.77 and a twelve month high of C$87.13.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Insider Transactions at Gildan Activewear

In other Gildan Activewear news, insider Benito Masi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.07, for a total transaction of C$1,126,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 359,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,980,943.74. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.