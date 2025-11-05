Sidoti Csr Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Luxfer Earnings

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luxfer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Luxfer’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Luxfer alerts:

LXFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Luxfer Price Performance

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $329.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 53.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,265,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 65,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.