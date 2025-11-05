Vivid Seats (SEAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Vivid Seats to post earnings of ($1.71) per share and revenue of $131.3810 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,222,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 215,057 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 1,470.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 234,528 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 104,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEAT shares. Citigroup downgraded Vivid Seats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Vivid Seats to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum set a $2.00 price target on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

