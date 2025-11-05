LENSAR (LNSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a negative net margin of 84.49%.

Get LENSAR alerts:

LENSAR Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of LNSR opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.49. LENSAR has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $17.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LENSAR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENSAR

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in LENSAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LENSAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in LENSAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in LENSAR by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in LENSAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About LENSAR

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.