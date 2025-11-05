HC Wainwright Has Bullish Forecast for AGIO FY2025 Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($7.21) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.68). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($9.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($10.01) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($8.85) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($6.80) EPS.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 895.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.22 EPS.
NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.89. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $62.58.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $23,182,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $17,905,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $8,104,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 207.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 260,845 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 3,651 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $134,247.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,399.90. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 3,302 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $145,023.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,049.84. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,811. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
