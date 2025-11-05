Datadog (DDOG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $852.7710 million for the quarter. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS.Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $157.51 on Wednesday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 450.04, a P/E/G ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,727,948.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,323,807.30. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $1,286,983.28. Following the sale, the director owned 364,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,252,118.42. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 1,449,764 shares of company stock valued at $197,368,047 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,983,000 after acquiring an additional 923,038 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,758,000 after acquiring an additional 647,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,870,000 after acquiring an additional 56,396 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 596,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,076,000 after acquiring an additional 320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.10.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

